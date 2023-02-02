First lady Jill Biden walks out of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SAN DIEGO — First Lady Jill Biden will be making an appearance in San Diego this week with several stops planned at a series of events, the White House said.

Friday

Dr. Biden is expected to arrive at the San Diego International Airport around 2:15 p.m. on Friday and then she will head to a Family Health Centers of San Diego clinic to give remarks at 3 p.m. ahead of World Cancer Day.

The White House said the first lady will highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration is supporting health centers to improve access to cancer screenings and early detection for underserved communities.

Moving forward to 5 p.m., officials say Dr. Biden will deliver remarks at a gathering of the crew and families of the USS Gabrielle Giffords, which is a U.S. Navy littoral combat ship. She will likely touch on her Joining Forces initiative for military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, according to the White House.

Saturday

The first lady will head to Oceanside on Saturday at 1 p.m. to visit The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Veteran’s Village of San Diego. Dr. Biden is expected to meet with service providers and military family members connected to the clinic, officials said.

The Oceanside stop will wrap up her San Diego stay as she’s expected to head north to Los Angeles to be a presenter at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which will air Sunday on live broadcast at 5 p.m.