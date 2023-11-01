SAN DIEGO — The first due date for San Diego County property tax payments arrived Wednesday.

Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said his office mailed out more than 1 million 2023-2024 secured property tax bills in early October.

“Property taxes fund essential county and city services,” said McAllister. “Public health, public schools, and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars, so we encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes as early as possible. This year we expect to generate $8.63 billion in property taxes.”

The first installment is due on Wednesday, Nov. 1. In order to avoid delinquency, property owners must pay their bill by Sunday, Dec. 10.

Those payments can be paid for free online using an e-check (electronic check). All 1,013,632 secured tax bills are available to be viewed and paid at sdttc.com.

Once payments are made online, property owners will receive an emailed receipt of confirmation.

According to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, the total amount owed by property taxpayers is $566 million more than last year’s total of $8.1 billion.

The second installment is due Thursday, February 1, 2024 and becomes delinquent after Thursday, April 11, 2024.

San Diegans can call the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 877-829-4732 for more information.