CORONADO, Calif. — Wastewater spilling into the sea and harming local beaches is not a new topic for San Diegans, but Wednesday evening community members gathered in Coronado to continue the discussion and meet the new board members of the San Diego Citizens Forum Board.

“These are community leaders who are really invested in their communities and we think working with us, they can give us valuable input,” said Frank Fisher, communications officer for the International Boundary and Water Commission.

The International Boundary and Water Commission recently appointed 10 community leaders to the board, all connected to and knowledgeable of the issue.

“We can solve this problem, but we need to have new ideas. Come forward such that we use the latest technology to solve this cross-border pollution problem,” said Leon Benham, executive director for Citizens for Coastal Conservancy.

The San Diego Citizens Forum Board meets quarterly and serves to be a link between the IBWC and local residents.

“We want the public to talk to us about what their concerns are about water issues, sanitation, the boundary with Mexico. At the same token we want to tell them what we do,” said Fisher.

A room full of people passionate about the health of their beaches and community listened to presentations about wastewater treatment, management, and other related projects in the region.

“What needs to be impressed is the sense of outrage that you’re getting right now from constituents. I know they’re exhausted in Imperial Beach,” said Laura Wilkinson.

Quarterly meetings of the board are open to the public with time set aside for public comment and questions.