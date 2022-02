SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Flames that spread from a fireplace damaged a three-story condo in Pacific Beach Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a report the fire in the 1700 block of Missouri Street, between Ingraham and Lamont streets at 6:50 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

The department reported heavy smoke coming from the top floor, and it took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

