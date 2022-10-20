RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A brush fire broke out Thursday in the Rancho San Diego area.

SkyFOX captured white smoke spewing from the vegetation around 5 p.m. near Willow Glen Drive and Jamacha Road.

CAL FIRE San Diego is at the scene working to put out the blaze, dubbed the Willow Fire, that is in the vicinity of buildings.

“Fire is approximately 1 acre with potential of 5 acres. Slow rate of spread in heavy fuels,” the fire agency tweeted.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

