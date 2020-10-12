Firefighters warn of extreme heat, fire danger this week

SAN DIEGO — It was starting to feel like fall with cooler weather but extreme heat is forecast for San Diego beginning Monday and firefighters are warning about potential fire danger.

“It did feel like fall for just a second there,” Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said. “The temperatures came down. The humidity’s come up overnight, which is fairly typical for here in San Diego but the long, sustained warm weather that we’ve been experiencing recently is coming right back.”

Temperatures are expected to spike Monday and Santa Ana winds could bring gusts up to 25 miles per hour. A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday into Friday with coastal temperatures in the upper 80s. Inland valleys could see triple-digit heat.

“We’re going to see those warmer temperatures again. We’re going to see those lower daytime humidities and of course, without any measurable rain yet, we still have a recipe for fire,” Sanchez said. “And you throw winds into the mix, it certainly can complicate things.”

Sanchez said Cal Fire is not increasing staffing at this point. The agency is bringing crews deployed to Northern California fires back home.

“We are getting our resources and our personnel back from those other fires and the rest of the state, so it’s just adding to our preparation. That, quite frankly, is business as usual at this point,” Sanchez said.

Cal Fire urges the community to be prepared for a wildfire by having an evacuation plan. You can also sign up for evacuation alerts at ReadySanDiego.org.

Mild Santa Ana Winds expected tomorrow. We also have a heat advisory in effect Tuesday through Friday. Please remain vigilant and prepare accordingly. https://t.co/GhLTQ3dFYx — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) October 12, 2020