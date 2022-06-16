SAN DIEGO — These days, California is seemingly never far from wildfire season. With warm temperatures again in the forecast, firefighters are urging San Diego County’s rural residents to ready themselves.

Peak staffing for Cal Fire began in June, a boost to the agency’s firefighting capacity coming at a time when the danger of a raging brush fire spanning numerous acres is often present. Several such fires even have happened in the past week including the Border 13 Fire, which scorched some 577 acres after breaking out Monday near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Crews expect more of the same through the summer, at least until the fall season brings rain to the region. Until then, firefighters are standing by to spring into action at a moment’s notice, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

“We have all of our engines, all of our dozers, hand crews, aircraft all staffed up and ready to go,” Shoot said. “That’s when we know that the weather has reached that point in summer where it’s game time.”

Though Cal Fire typically urges residents to create defensible space around their properties by clearing brush and other debris, firefighters say they also should consider protecting the home itself. That includes ensuring rotting wood is off the property, replacing vents and checking if the home can withstand radiant heat and instances of ember casting.

Flames do not overtake most homes, but by a single ember to weak spots on properties, Shoots said.

“They’ll take advantage of the wood pile stacked up against your house and really just chew away at your home,” he said.

The agency offers a number of tools residents can use to prepare for wildfires. Its web-based app allows Californians to draft a custom wildfire preparedness action plan and residents can sign up to receive text messages about incidents happening in their area.

Firefighters also recommend assembling an emergency supply kit with necessary items such as a flashlight, first aid supplies, non-perishable food and water and maps with multiple evacuation routes.

It’s a system some San Diegans know all too well.

“We were evacuated in both major San Diego fires,” local homeowner Jennifer Vakkers said. “One in Santee and then we moved over here and five years later, the same thing.”

On Tuesday, San Diego County supervisors unanimously approved a $24 million grant program for residents in three communities — Campo, Dulzura and Potrero — to apply for up to $40,000 to buy fire-resistant materials and improve defensible space, The Times of San Diego reported.

Much of the funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Administration with the state contributing as well. It will be available for residents from now through 2024.

“Families that receive these grants through this pilot program will be able to upgrade their homes with fire-resistant materials and establish more defensible space around their property,” board Chair Nathan Fletcher said in a statement after the vote. “As a County, we have made investments in more staffing and equipment, but directly providing residents with the ability to protect their homes and loved ones is one of the most gratifying ways we can keep San Diegans safe.”

Rep. Mike Levin told FOX 5 that he’s also trying to bring more funding to the community to fight wildfires.

“I am very encouraged that in the bipartisan infrastructure, while there’s actually $3.3 billion for nationwide efforts around wildfire resilience, I’m going to fight like crazy for as much of those funds as possible to make your way to San Diego County to help our firefighters do the job that they need to,” Levin said.