ENCINITAS, Calif. – A 40-year-old woman had to be rescued Tuesday off the J Street Viewpoint bluff after climbing down the cliff that was fenced off.

The Encinitas Fire Department received a call from a person walking on the beach and said they saw a woman stuck on the cliff.

“We sent two rescuers over,” said Josh Gordon, acting deputy chief with Encinitas Fire Department. “They were able to secure that victim within 20 minutes and then took about an hour for us to bring her back up.”

Sky FOX captured the rescue, showing the woman on a rope with the rescuers. According to Gordon, the rescue took longer because the woman had anxiety climbing back up using the rescue ropes.

While these cliff look stable to some, Gordon says they could be dangerous climbing down.

“I think the bluff is stable, but once you start going down a steep incline or decline for this matter, you are going to have footing issues and danger of falling if you’re on the cliff,” he said.

The woman nor the firefighters suffered any injuries during the rescue. Gordon said she was not charged or fined for the rescue as Encinitas does not charge or fine people for being rescued.

“If you could read the signs, follow what the signs say,” Gordon said. “Keep yourself in a safe spot. We would be appreciative too.”