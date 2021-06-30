Firefighters stop flames from spreading in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – Firefighters extinguished a blaze at an Oceanside home and kept the flames from spreading to nearby residences, authorities said Wednesday.

Dispatchers received multiple reports shortly before 11:10 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle on fire in the garage of a two-story house on Mayflower Way, a cul-de-sac just north of state Route 76 in Oceanside’s San Luis Rey neighborhood, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Scott Stein said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the home with heavy smoke and flames throughout the residence, Stein said. Flames were blowing out the front and rear windows of both stories and threatening nearby homes.

“Despite this challenging situation, crews were able to contain the fire to the building of origin with minimal damage to adjacent structures,” Stein said.

Crews had the fire knocked down within 20 minutes, he said. All of the home’s residents were able to get out before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear if any residents received assistance from the American Red Cross in finding temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.