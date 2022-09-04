Firefighters take a break in a ditch as they battle the Border 32 Fire on Aug. 31, 2022. (Encinitas Firefighter’s Association Local – 3787)

SAN DIEGO — A hot and windy Sunday has created a “very high” fire hazard for a majority of San Diego County, as indicated by the Ready San Diego wildfire hazard map.

At least two fires erupted Sunday. One fire broke out near the I-5 South between SR-52 and Garnet Avenue Sunday, just after noon. City of San Diego Fire-Rescue crews, along with two helicopters quickly stopped the fire at 1/4 acre.

This comes as crews are mopping up and continuing containment efforts on the 4,438-acre fire, deemed the Border 32 Fire, which started last week. On Sunday, authorities announced the fire was 80% contained.

Encinitas Firefighter’s Association Local – 3787 shared a photo of firefighters sleeping in ditches over the holiday weekend as they continued to battle the Border Fire.

“You do have a bunch of men and women here that do sacrifice and they do put their holiday on hold and their families on hold sometimes so we can provide the service we provide,” Josh Gordon, Deputy Chief for Encinitas/Del Mar/Solana Beach said.

Meanwhile, firefighters are trying to get ahead of any more potential fires by pre-deploying crews.

“With the higher temperatures and the increased winds, obviously, it is a little bit more danger for wildfires.” Deputy Chief Gordon said. “We decided to pre-deploy or preposition strike teams, so we have a strike team with five apparatus and about 20 personnel here in El Cajon prepositioned and we also have one in San Marcos.”

As crews battle the heat and blazes inland, rescue crews and lifeguards are battling the heat and large crowds on the coast.

Around 180,000 people visited San Diego city beaches on Saturday, according to San Diego Fire & Rescue.

SDFD lifeguards increased staffing over the holiday weekend. On Saturday, they rescued 299 people in the water and one person from a cliff in city beaches alone.