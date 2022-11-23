NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Firefighters rescued pets from a smoke-filled home in National City on Wednesday, said Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Monroe.

Crews were dispatched for report of a structure fire at 922 East 22nd Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. and found smoke billowing out of a home upon arrival. Monroe said firefighters discovered flames in an oven with unattended food with no extension to the rest of house.

Fire officials reported heavy smoke throughout the house and crews located animals in the residence, which they were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

The family who lives in the home was not home at the time of incident and Monroe said it’s undetermined who was using the stove prior to the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

Monroe advised safety ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and asked residents to make sure all cooking is attended and to use extra precaution when deep-frying turkeys.