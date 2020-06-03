Firefighters respond to North County vegetation fire

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in northern San Diego County.
The fire is in the area of De Luz Road and Weisgarber Gate Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego. It is burning approximately 10 acres and moving at a “moderate rate of spread,” the department said.
North County Fire said one structure at 36663 De Luz Road is threatened by the fire.
As of about 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego said firefighters are making “good progress” extinguishing the fire. No evacuations are being reported.
