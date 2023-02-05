Firefighters in front of a home on Pomona Avenue in Coronado. (OnScene.TV photo)

CORONADO, Calif. — Some rags caught on fire inside a Coronado home Sunday morning, prompting firefighters to come put it out.

The fire was reported sometime after 9:30 a.m. at a house on the 400 block of Pomona Ave, according to Joshua Scarboro from the Coronado Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the home they saw light smoke coming out of the house. Crews later found out that a pile of rags was on fire in the back bedroom of the home.

No chemicals had been found on the rags. No one was hurt.

Although there was no major damage to the home, firefighters did have to make a few holes in the wall of the back bedroom when knocking down the flames, Scarboro said.