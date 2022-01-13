Firefighters rescue man trapped in Point Loma tunnel

A man was rescued Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, by San Diego firefighters after he’d reportedly gotten stuck inside a vertical concrete tunnel in Point Loma. (Photos via San Diego Fire-Rescue Department)

SAN DIEGO – A man was rescued Thursday by San Diego firefighters after he’d reportedly gotten stuck inside a vertical concrete tunnel in Point Loma.

Dispatchers received a call from the man about 2:45 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said in an Instagram post. Because he was having trouble explaining his location, the department said the dispatcher stayed on the line with him and used an emergency SOS tracker on his phone to determine where he was.

Soon thereafter, fire crews were dispatched to Lowell Street in Point Loma, but they still couldn’t find him.

The trouble was due to the concrete tunnel inferring with the man’s phone signal. Once it improved, they located him, pulling him from a storm drain near Nimitz Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how the man, who was not publicly identified, ended up in the tunnel. He was not injured in the incident.

In the department’s post, they urged residents not to climb into storm drains or other tunnels.

“It’s not safe and had this person not been carrying a cell phone, he might not have been found,” they said.