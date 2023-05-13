Crews on the scene of a residential fire in Encanto on May 13, 2023. (Courtesy of San Diego Fire-Rescue)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters resuscitated a dog after a residential fire broke out Saturday night, leaving nine people displaced, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the scene in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive in Encanto just after 4 p.m. The fire was in a two-story residence, according to SDFD. When fire crews arrived, light smoke showing from the front of the home.

Multiple rooms were in flames, but crews were able to confine it to the second floor living room. The room sustained significant damage, according to fire officials.

Firefighters rescued one resident from the second floor of the home, as well as a dog. All other occupants were able to get out of the building on their own, SDFD said.

None of the residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The dog, however, had to be resuscitated by fire crews using a canine oxygen mask. They were taken to a veterinary hospital for further treatment. The current condition of the dog is not known at this time.

Damage to the inside of a residence in Encanto after a fire broke out on May 13, 2023. (Courtesy of San Diego Fire-Rescue)

About $350,000 worth of property is estimated to have been lost in the fire, according to SDFD. Nine residents of the building, all adults, have been displaced and are currently being assisted by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was electrical, SDFD said.