Firefighters reach 90% containment on Valley Fire

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters reached 90% containment on the destructive Valley Fire in rural eastern San Diego County by Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters continued to mop up hot spots and secure the fire perimeter overnight, Cleveland National Forest officials said.

The fire broke out on Sept. 5 off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley. The fire burned 17,665 acres southeast of Alpine, destroyed 30 residences and 31 minor structures, damaged 11 other buildings and left three firefighters with injuries, Cal Fire officials said.

On Friday, all evacuation orders and warnings and road closures had been lifted.

The County of San Diego shared video of Deputy Fire Marshal David Sibbet surveying several properties where homes and outbuildings were destroyed. With buildings leveled, he said the assessments can be a challenge.