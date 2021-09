SAN DIEGO — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out near Fairmount Park Thursday morning.

The flames spread to one fourth of an acre behind 4300 Home Avenue, near Interstate 805. San Diego Fire-Rescue said homes were threatened but no evacuations were called for.

SkyFOX was overhead as crews got control of the flames. SDFD said firefighters had the fire out by 7:15 a.m.

Correction Copter 3 is on this fire. Latest update – fire held at 1/4 acre. Firefighters have stopped the fire. Crews will be in the canyon mopping up. #HomeAveFire #brushfire pic.twitter.com/zxCcxbisSY — SDFD (@SDFD) September 16, 2021

