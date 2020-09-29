Firefighters on alert as dangerous fire weather returns

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters who are returning home from Northern California are now carrying their gear in their personal cars as dangerous fire weather returns to our area.

A red flag warning is in place for San Diego County as humidity levels have dropped to 3%. Winds have picked up and heat is expect to reach into the triple digits during the next few days.

⚠️ Heat Advisory EXPANDED to include San Diego County coast.



Forecast highs for the week have been increased by a few degrees.



Wednesday is looking hottest west of the mountains. We expect widespread highs above 100 F, locally above 105 F, across inland valleys. 🌡️ #cawx pic.twitter.com/lpS4EaPaPQ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 28, 2020

That’s why fire crews returning home are still on alert. Cal Fire said they are fully staffed with fire spotters spread out, searching for smoke to get an early jump on any flare ups. Firefighters in rural, fire prone areas are warning residents to be ready to evacuate.

“If you have furniture or flammable material that sits around your home, bring it inside,” Capt. John Choi from the North County Fire Department said.

The red flag warnings are expected to last for at least the next three days.

This is not a particularly strong Santa Ana event, but vegetation is critically dry.



We've seen dangerous fire behavior this summer on the El Dorado and Valley fires, even without Red Flag Warning conditions.



Stay vigilant, and use common sense around dry vegetation. #cawx pic.twitter.com/CYYTBPj4a2 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 28, 2020