Firefighters from Cal Fire San Diego halted the spread Wednesday of a brush fire burning near the the San Vicente Reservoir. (SkyFox)

LAKESIDE, Calif. – Firefighters from Cal Fire San Diego halted the spread Wednesday of a brush fire burning near the the San Vicente Reservoir.

The fire was reported in the area of Lake Vicente Drive in Lakeside. In a tweet at about 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the forward rate of spread had been “stopped,” after previously reporting the fire was burning at “a slow rate of speed.”

#MorenoFire in lakeside [final] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. @LakesideFire is also at scene. Please visit https://t.co/GwVaVvbuK3 for tips on how to preprepare for wildfires. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a 1/4 acre vegetation fire in the area of Lake Vicente Dr in Lakeside. The fire is currently burning in medium fuels and has a slow rate of spread. Crews are engaged from the ground and air.#MorenoFire pic.twitter.com/wPKFMurGpK — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020

