Firefighters find body after flames engulf home

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters found a body while battling flames at a Lincoln Park home early Tuesday.

Flames up to 40 feet were engulfing the abandoned home at 4982 Imperial Avenue when firefighters got there just before 5:30 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Batt. Chief Chris Babler said. A passerby had called in about the fire at the fenced in property, and first responders worried it would spread to nearby homes.

Firefighters got the bulk of the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes. They searched the home and found an adult’s body inside.

“It appears that several squatters had been using this as shelter and it made our search hard with the amount of trash and belongings that were inside,” Babler said.

The medical examiner will determine the manner of death and identity of the victim.

A carport at a nearby building that is undergoing renovations also burned, SDFD said. Imperial Avenue was shutdown between 50th Street and Willie James Jones Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries reported to firefighters.