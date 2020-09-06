Valley Fire balloons to 4,000 acres as crews face another day of grueling heat

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters face a second day of scorching heat as they continue the battle against a fast-moving wildfire that destroyed homes and forced evacuations in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine Saturday.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning, Cal Fire officials said the blaze, dubbed the Valley Fire, had grown to 4,000 acres. The wildfire remained 0% contained and 10 structures had been destroyed.

Buildings were being threatened by the flames Sunday morning in the Carveacre and Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, Deer Valley and Sycuan Indian Reservation.

Officials also reported that there was an immediate threat to Sunrise Power 500 KV power lines, which supply a large portion of San Diego County’s electricity.

Hundreds of firefighters worked through the night against the blaze, and firefighting aircraft were able to take to the skies once again at dawn. “Firefighters are working against extreme fire behavior with wind- driven runs and long-range spotting,” the agency said.

Evacuations remained in place for the community of Carve Acre. Cal Fire shared a map of the affected area and also urged residents to register for evacuation alerts and get updated information at ReadySanDiego.org.

Residents were gathering at Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley, where pets were welcome. A previous evacuation point, Joan MacQueen Middle School, was closed Sunday morning. The evacuation centers were set up by the American Red Cross, which will supply water, snacks and other items.

#ValleyFire [update] As the fire continues to move, all evacuation orders/warnings remain in effect for the community of Carve Acre. To register your cell phone for evacuation alerts in San Diego County please visit https://t.co/GwVaVvt5BB @ClevelandNF @SDSheriff pic.twitter.com/5OEPXFy5Cx — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2020

The fire began about 3 p.m. off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road and was described early by Cal Fire officials as burning at a dangerous rate of spread and a medium threat to structures. It exploded quickly — growing about 500 acres in a single hour.

About 4 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said the community of Carve Acre was threatened and under evacuation orders. Other nearby areas were given evacuation warnings, meaning leaving home was optional, but that people should be prepared to go at any time.

By evening, officials announced the blaze had grown to around 1,500 acres. Video from photojournalists on the front lines showed flames ripping through homes and other structures in the area.

“We do have confirmation that there have been homes, structures destroyed and damaged,” Capt. Kendal Bortisser with Cal Fire told FOX 5. When aircraft took off Sunday morning to survey the damage and rejoin the battle, Cal Fire released the 4,000-acre figure.

Our Emergency Response Team is preparing for day 2 of assisting with animal evacuations in the #ValleyFire.

If you need help evacuating: call @sdhumane at 619-299-7012 (press 1). Remember to evacuate early, take your pets with you, bring food & water. #SDHSEmergencyResponseTeam pic.twitter.com/oiMzbh5akS — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 6, 2020

The San Diego Humane Society said residents who need help keeping animals safe during evacuations to call 619-299-7012 and press 1.

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles around the county.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, the Orange County Fire Authority announced it had dispatched a “strike team” of five fire engines and two battalion chiefs to assist their southern brethren, joining crews from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire.