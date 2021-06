A June 16, 2021 screenshot shows a small fire burning in Pauma Valley on Wednesday. (SDGE ALERTWildfire camera)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are working to put out a small fire in Pauma Valley Wednesday.

Cal Fire said a vehicle caught fire and flames spread to vegetation south of Highway 76 west of Valley Center Road. Up to two acres were burning as of 10:30 a.m.

Cal Fire reported a slow rate of spread with light fuels in the area.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire (vehicle fire into vegetation) south of Highway 76 west of Valley Center Road in Pauma Valley. 1-2 acres, light fuels, slow rate of spread. #PaumaFire pic.twitter.com/JPjhJbTu71 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 16, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.