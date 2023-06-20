SAN DIEGO — CALFIRE crews were activated across San Diego County tackling multiple fires at once.

Firefighters say their resources have been tested just a day before the start of summer.

If Tuesday is any indication of what’s to come, the fire season ahead is going to be tough for local firefighters who have been responding to five fires across the county in the last 24 hours.

Aggressive drops of retardant and water from the air helped fire crews quickly get a handle on flames near Ramona.

“We had been on too many fires,” Barona Tribe Member Anita Darby said. “The Witch and Cedar, and it was really scary.”

Firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the blaze that prompted evacuation warnings for neighbors of the paintball and BMX park on the Barona Reservation.

“It was really scary,” Darby said. “My brother, her father lost his house. Thirty-four houses we lost up here this time.”

This isn’t the only fire that firefighters had to respond to.

In the last 24 hours, firefighters battled five wildfires from El Cajon, Boulevard, Campo and Ramona in East County to Rainbow in North County.

Firefighters say grassy fuels, which grew during our rainy season, are now drying out and ready to burn.

“Our nice marine layer that we’ve had for a few weeks has burned off and this is kind of what we expected,” said CALFIRE San Diego Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots.

With the start of summer beginning Wednesday, CALFIRE says it is staffing up for the fire season ahead.

“Staffing up all of our hand crews and bulldozers,” Shoots said. “We already have a ton of equipment that’s year-round and we bolstered that staffing to bring in even extra stuff.”

Crews were stretched thin fighting all of these blazes at once. They are asking for the public’s help to have a plan to keep wildfire dangers at bay.

First responders urge the public to sign up for emergency alerts sent directly to your phone through AlertSanDiego.org.

“I need to get home and I have everything organized,” Darby said. “Pictures, can’t replace pictures.”

Firefighters say they are still investigating the cause of all five of these fires.