SAN DIEGO — Firefighters put out a fire in Clairemont Mesa West on Monday.

Dispatch records show dozens of fire rescue personnel were responding to the blaze near 3767 Tomahawk Lane off Clairemont Drive and Balboa Avenue. The fire was reported at 9:19 a.m.

Firefighters from Poway and Coronado were helping San Diego Fire-Rescue Department in their response.

SkyFOX flew above the area and it appeared firefighters had the fire out.

Check back for updates on this developing story.