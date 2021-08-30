Firefighters battle small brush fire burning near Ramona

SAN DIEGO – A small brush fire broke out Monday evening in the northeastern part of San Diego County, requiring an air response from firefighters to slow the spread of the blaze.

The fire, dubbed the Ranch Fire, was reported just before 5 p.m. near Eagle Peak Road, west of the Pine Hills community, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Firefighters say it had scorched two acres with a slow rate of spread in grass.

It is “difficult” to access by ground, according to Cal Fire, but the agency’s firefighting aircraft was reported as “making good progress as engines/crews/dozer make access.”

Additional information on the brush fire was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.