SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Thursday were able to put out a brush fire near homes in the Serra Mesa neighborhood Thursday evening.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call around 7 p.m. about the fire in the 2500 block of Mobley Street, according to first responders.

Multiple units responded to the fire that was difficult to get to due to the steep hills, officials say. The fire, however, was halted at about an acre.

No evacuations were issued and no injuries were reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.