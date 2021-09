A brush fire has broken out in Fallbrook and is approximately 10-15 acres, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Fallbrook that has caused evacuations, Cal Fire San Diego said Sunday.

North County Fire Protection District reports the fire is on 37060 Jeremy Way.

The fire, dubbed the Arouba Fire, is around 40-50 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire San Diego. It has prompted evacuation orders for areas in the community of Rainbow.

Evacuation orders are now in effect for areas in the community of Rainbow. A TEP Temporary Evacuation Point has been set up at Vallecitos Elementary School.

Check back for updates on this developing story.