SAN DIEGO — A brush fire prompted evacuation warnings Saturday in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena, first responders said.

The blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, is located near Big Potrero Truck Trail, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted around 3:59 p.m.

Firefighters say the Hauser fire is holding at 20 acres.

Authorities issued evacuation warnings, asking residents to avoid the Tecate area near Hauser Canyon and Lake Morena Drive.

“It applies to residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive. You can go to Mountain Empire High School located at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tweeted around 4:52 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.