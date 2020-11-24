Crews quickly extinguish house fire in San Diego

Local

Firefighters are working to extinguish a residential structure fire in the University City area.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Firefighters extinguished a San Diego house fire in less than 30 minutes Tuesday evening and no injuries were reported.

The fire started about 6:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lipmann Street, near Rous Street, in University City, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters were on scene in about five minutes, and the blaze was extinguished by 6:55 p.m., the department reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

