A brush fire breaks out in the De Luz area on Sept. 5, 2022. (Cal Fire San Diego)

DE LUZ, Calif. — First responders are making good progress Sunday on a brush fire that has grown to 30 acres in North County, fire officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Sandia Fire, occurred around 1:52 p.m. near Sandia Creek Road, located north of De Luz Road in De Luz, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted.

Firefighters used retardant to hold the fire as they work to fully extinguish the flames.

