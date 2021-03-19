Fire breaks out at mixed-use complex in Kensington

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters were working to knock down a second-alarm fire Friday night at a mixed-use commercial apartment building in San Diego’s Kensington neighborhood, local authorities said.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Adams Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Nearly 70 fire personnel including a fire investigator were assigned to the blaze at the building, an incident fact sheet shows.

Fire officials said the blaze appeared to have started as a dumpster fire near the building. The origins of that fire are not yet known.

Several people who were at Clem’s Tap House in the complex told FOX 5 they had just ordered drinks when they saw the fire coming from the top of the roof.

No injuries have been reported and crews were able to rescue a dog and a cat from the structure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Additional details about the fire were not yet available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.