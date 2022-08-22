SAN DIEGO – Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are helping firefighters with the Cleveland National Forest to battle a 20 to 30-acre fire in East County, officials announced Monday.

A fire broke out in the Pine Valley region early Monday near Pine Creek Road and Noble Canyon, CalFire officials said in a tweet. The blaze is spreading at a moderate rate of speed and crews on the ground and in the air are working to extinguish the fire.

CalFire did not specify what time exactly the fire started or the origin point. Cleveland National Forest is currently leading the efforts and officials say that CalFire and San Diego County Fire will continue to provide assistance as needed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.