Fire tears through vacant electrical supply building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Flames tore through a large commercial building in the Morena area Friday, causing extensive damage and sending a thick plume of smoke into the air near Mission Bay.

The blaze in the 1200 block of Morena Boulevard erupted about 5:40 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Police closed down the north-south street to through traffic while firefighters worked to subdue the intense flames.

Crews were still working to get the blaze under control as of 6:30 p.m., according to SDFRD public affairs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Red Cross was called to help one man and a dog who were displaced by the flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

