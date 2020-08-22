Fire tears through vacant electrical supply building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Flames tore through a large commercial building in the Morena area Friday, causing extensive damage and sending a thick plume of smoke into the air near Mission Bay.

The blaze in the 1200 block of Morena Boulevard erupted about 5:40 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Police closed down the north-south street to through traffic while firefighters worked to subdue the intense flames.

Crews were still working to get the blaze under control as of 6:30 p.m., according to SDFRD public affairs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Red Cross was called to help one man and a dog who were displaced by the flames.

Traffic Alert(Morena):@SDFD is on scene at a commercial fire at the 1200 block of Morena Blvd. we are assisting with traffic control. Both directions of 1200 Morena Blvd is closed for an unknown duration pic.twitter.com/KgODQHf0kD — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 22, 2020

One person was reportedly inside the building but that person has been accounted for. Crews will be at this incident for 1-2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Ar5yjWlTKt — SDFD (@SDFD) August 22, 2020

