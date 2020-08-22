Fire tears through vacant electrical supply building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Flames tore through a large commercial building in the Morena area Friday, causing extensive damage and sending a thick plume of smoke into the air near Mission Bay.
The blaze in the 1200 block of Morena Boulevard erupted about 5:40 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.
Police closed down the north-south street to through traffic while firefighters worked to subdue the intense flames.
Crews were still working to get the blaze under control as of 6:30 p.m., according to SDFRD public affairs.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Red Cross was called to help one man and a dog who were displaced by the flames.
Check back for updates on this developing story.