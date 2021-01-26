Firefighter remains hospitalized after Chula Vista fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A firefighter is expected to spend several days in the hospital after a fire in Chula Vista Monday.

Four firefighters were hurt while fighting flames at Action Footwear on H Street, just east of Interstate 5. The Chula Vista Fire Department said a second alarm was called shortly after crews arrived. It was upgraded to a third alarm.

Chula Vista Fire Capt. Linda D’Orsi said high winds in the area were making it difficult to get the fire under control. Crews also dealt with a blown transformer, downed wires and the collapse of the building’s roof, she said.

Four employees who were inside the building when the fire started reportedly escaped unharmed.

D’Orsi said one firefighter is expected to spend several days at UCSD with second-degree burns. Three others were treated and released, D’Orsi said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.