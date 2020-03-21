Firefighter paramedic at Vista Fire diagnosed with coronavirus

VISTA, Calif. — A firefighter paramedic with the Vista Fire Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, fire officials said Saturday.

The department said it received confirmation of the firefighter paramedic’s positive diagnosis on Friday. The individual was in self-isolation at home on Saturday.

Officials said the individual was on duty recently but had not experienced symptoms while at work. “According to the Centers for Disease Control, this employee presented a very low risk to any members of the public he may have interacted with at work, because he did not have active symptoms such as a fever or cough,” the department said in a news release.

According to Vista Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol, the department has reached out to all its employees and other individuals who were in contact with the individual.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our community,” Vander Pol said. “We will work to support our firefighters as they continue to serve and we will take care of those who may become ill during this pandemic.”