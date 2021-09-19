Firefighter hurt, 3 homes damaged by blaze in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A firefighter received a minor burn injury Sunday during a fire that damaged three homes in Mission Beach, the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday on Pismo Court, according to Battalion Chief David Pilkerton.

A firefighting crew arrived at 5:56 a.m. and a second alarm was called in at 6:05 a.m., with a total of eight engines and two trucks for one fully involved house and two homes on both sides damaged by flames, Pilkerton said. The fire was knocked down by 6:27 a.m.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help two displaced residents, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.