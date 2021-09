SAN DIEGO – A small brush fire threw off thick white plumes of smoke and flames Monday afternoon in City Heights, potentially threatening homes in the area.

The fire was reported just after 4:50 p.m. in the area of Sycamore Drive and Violet Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. It started as a 10×10 spot fire and then was upgraded to a vegetation fire, firefighters said.

It is not yet known how the fire began.

Check back for updates on this developing story.