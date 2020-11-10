Fire tears through Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A blaze tore through an Oceanside home, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to other nearby homes, authorities said Tuesday.

The noninjury fire ignited for unknown reasons around 4:10 p.m. Monday at a one-story house on Kelly Street between Broadway and South Tremont streets, said Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Scott Stein.

Crews arrived to find the single-family home fully engulfed in flames, Stein said. Firefighters battled the blaze and had it under control within 40 minutes.

It was not immediately clear how many residents were displaced by the blaze.

Despite the home’s close proximity to an apartment building and the house next to it, crews were able to contain the fire with “minimal damage to adjacent structures,” Stein said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.