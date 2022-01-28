Fire tears through North County nursing home

VISTA, Calif. – A fire ripped through a nursing and convalescent home Friday night in Vista.

The blaze broke out before 9 p.m. at the facility in the 300 block of Civic Center Drive. Video obtained by FOX 5 from a viewer shows the property fully engulfed in flames as firefighters worked quickly to get it under control.

Few other details were available about the circumstances of the fire. Thus far, no injuries have been reported.

For travelers in the area, Civic Center Drive was closed while crews were on the scene from Eucalyptus Avenue to Crescent Drive. It is not immediately clear when the road will reopen to traffic.

