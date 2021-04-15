Fire tears through East County home

EL CAJON, Calif. – A fast-moving fire that started in a garage Thursday night ravaged an East County home, firefighters said.

The fire broke just before 9 p.m. at a home on Plumeria Drive near Bentwood Drive in the Bostonia neighborhood, just north of El Cajon. Firefighters with Heartland Fire & Rescue say something in the garage, possibly a mechanical issue, was the cause of the blaze.

Crews were able to beat back the flames and keep them from spreading to neighboring houses. Neighbors say they were wetting their roofs to be sure they were safe.

No injuries were reported, but the home is considered a total loss and two people were displaced as a result, firefighters said.