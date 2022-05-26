CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A fire tore through an abandoned commercial property that formerly housed Anthony’s Fish Grotto early Thursday in Chula Vista.

The blaze happened just before 3 a.m. at 215 Bay Blvd., which sits to the west of Interstate 5, Chula Vista Fire Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura told OnScene.TV. Firefighters determined the fire started outside the building and spread into the structure, resulting in heavy damage.

A large amount of trash was found both inside and surrounding the property and firefighters believe it may have originated from unhoused residents in the area. Some of the trash was on fire at the blaze’s point of origin, Barahura said. The cause has not yet been determined.

Firefighters also had difficulty accessing the building due to the construction fencing around it, Barahura said, adding that it appears the building is slated to be torn down.

Anthony’s Fish Grotto closed in 2011 after operating on the site for 37 years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. In a statement provided to the newspaper, the eatery’s parent company said Anthony’s was “set to be a keystone in the planned South Bay waterfront development,” but that it never happened.

It has been vacant since 2015. The site was repurposed as a strip club called EyeCandy Showgirls, later closing due to violations of building and zoning rules, according to the Union-Tribune.

Another Anthony’s site remains in operation in La Mesa, the company’s website shows.

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s fire.