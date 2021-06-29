Fire sparked by kitchen appliance causes $150k in damage to Mission Beach sports bar

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

firefighters, sdfrd, sdfd, truck, fire, Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A predawn fire swept through a Mission Beach sports bar Tuesday, causing about $150,000 worth of property losses.

The non-injury blaze erupted shortly before 3 a.m. inside the multi- use structure that houses the Coaster Saloon in the 700 block of Ventura Place, just north of Belmont Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The three-story building — which includes some vacant apartments atop the bar — was unoccupied when the fire broke out, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews had the blaze fully under control within 90 minutes.

Investigators determined that a kitchen appliance sparked the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 in structural damage and destroyed contents valued at $50,000, Munoz said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News