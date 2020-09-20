Fire scorches playground at Chula Vista park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters have opened an arson investigation as they search for the cause of a fire that scorched a playground at a Chula Vista park.

Neighbors told FOX 5 they heard an explosion as firefighters were called to Veterans Park overnight.

“It was scary and it was loud,” Danielle Anderson said. “I would take my kids to this playground and we often times come to the park to use the field. So it’s scary that something like this happened so close.”

Investigators searched for evidence of arson after flames tore through most of the playground equipment. Firefighters said they’re unsure if this fire is tied to several other arson investigations within the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chula Vista Fire Department.