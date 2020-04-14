Fire rips through La Jolla nail salon

The nail salon in La Jolla that was gutted by an overnight fire Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – It took more than three dozen firefighters to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a nail salon in La Jolla early Tuesday.

The fire was first reported at 12:40 a.m. at Girard Nail & Skin Care on Girard Avenue, just south of Pearl Street, according to the San Diego Fire Department. The salon was in a two-story building with apartments on top.

A total of 38 firefighters were assigned, SDFD said, but by the time they contained the flames the salon was gutted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately determined. It wasn’t clear if other units in the building were still inhabitable.