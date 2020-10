ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A fire broke out early Friday at a house in Escondido, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Via Rancho Parkway, according to Escondido Fire Department.

No information was immediately available about what caused the fire or the extent of damage to the home.

Check back for updates on this developing story.