Fire prompts evacuations on Camp Pendleton, sends smoke across area

SAN DIEGO — A fire on Camp Pendleton prompted “precautionary” evacuations for a portion of the base Wednesday, and residents around North County reported seeing smoke from the blaze.

Base officials said the fire was burning on the west side of De Luz Road and moving east. Authorities reported “potential threat to structures” on the base and said that some evacuations were underway as of about 1:30 p.m.

FIRE NOTIFICATION: there is a vegetation fire on the West side of De Luz Road moving East. CPFD has employed assets to stop the spread. Potential threat to structures and smoke will be visible. Precautionary evacuation of the area is taking place. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/lGimPiJNCP — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 30, 2020

North County Fire Protection District assured residents that there was “no fire threat” to the communities it serves — which include Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow — as of around 1 p.m. They did say smoke would be visible in nearby neighborhoods.

Both North County Fire and Cal Fire sent crews to help battle the flames.

As of about 2 p.m., authorities had not released an estimated size of the fire.

