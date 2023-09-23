PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — A structure fire in Pauma Valley prompted a road closure on State Route 76 Saturday morning.

Cal Fire says a call came in around 6:41 a.m. reporting a blaze at a 4,000 square-foot strip mall at 16220 CA-76 in Pauma Valley. Responding crews noticed the fire appeared to be coming from the ceiling of the structures.

The El Rey Mexican Restaurant and Pauma Valley Trading Center, a grocery store, were completely destroyed in the fire, Cal Fire told FOX 5.

As of 8:30 a.m., fire officials reported the scene was still active with firefighters working to protect the surrounding exposed areas.

A fire destroyed structures in Pauma Valley on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2023.(Credit: Cal Fire San Diego)

SR-76 is closed in both directions between Cole Grade and Valley Center Road. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Multiple agencies are assisting Cal Fire with a total of 65 firefighters on scene. This includes San Pasqual Reservation, Pauma Fire Department, Pala Fire, Valley Center Fire and Rincon Fire Department.

No individuals were inside the structure when Cal Fire arrived, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.