SAN DIEGO — A structure fire near Harbison Canyon Road and Los Caballos Lane in Harbison Canyon has been contained, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials responded to the scene around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire destroyed one outbuilding and several cars, according to fire officials.

The blaze initially spread into the vegetation, but briefly held at less than half an acre with no active spread, said Cal Fire.

Multiple agencies assisted with this incident, including the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station.

Harbison Canyon Road is currently shut down between Dehesa Road and Sycuan Oaks Drive, according to the San Diego Sheriff. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible until crews clean up.

This is a developing story. More information will be available as the situation develops.