SAN DIEGO — Nine sailors are recovering after they were injured in a fire aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the U.S. Navy.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning while the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was 30 miles off the coast of Southern California, according to Petty Officer 2nd Class, Kevin F. Johnson.

The crew onboard quickly put out the fire.

The nine sailors suffered minor injuries, according to Johnson.

Officials are still working to figure out what sparked the blaze as the ship continues to operate in the area.