Cal Fire is battling a brush fire that has forced evacuations for about 500 people in the community of Shelter Valley.

The fire is burning on the western edge of the Anza Borrego desert, and has spread to 1,200 acres, according to Cal Fire. The agency says evacuations have been ordered from the Butterfield Ranch Campground to Agua Caliente, and 3 structures have been destroyed.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire located on Great Southern Overland, in the community of Shelter Valley. Fire is approximately 40 acres, with a critical rate of spread. Evacuations in progress, for the Butterfield Ranch campground. #SouthernIC pic.twitter.com/1nebQHXHXZ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 2, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.